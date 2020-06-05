Matthew Kiewiet: How the pandemic could give Griz and Cats backers an edge; plus Helena's Sean O'Malley and UFC 250

HELENA – Throughout football’s history, in a given season, home teams have scored more points than visiting teams at a fairly substantial rate.
If you add up all points scored by home teams and subtract that number by the total points scored by visiting teams, the difference will be in the hundreds. Divide that by the number of games to find an average of around three – usually.
This is called home-field advantage. It is not new and it is widely known. Bettors understand that oddsmakers know about home-field advantage and assume that a 3-point boost – on average – is given to the home team.
For example: Team A and Team B are considered to be even teams. Team A is the home team, so Team A is listed as a -3 favorite over Team B.
Some teams, like the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, are known to have especially favorable home-field advantages because of crowd noise. Other teams, like the Green Bay Packers or the Raiders when they played on the dirt infield in Oakland, have a home-field advantage because of their actual field. Opponents not accustomed to the playing surface are and were known to struggle selecting the proper cleats, causing them to losing traction while running or making cuts.
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided bettors with a unique situation. The 2020 football season, both college and pro, is likely to take place without stadiums at full capacity for at least a portion of the season. We can get an edge if we use a nuanced approach analyzing home-field advantage.
Browsing through the early NFL Week 1 lines, it looks like the books are just shaving roughly one point off each team’s home-field advantage to account for the lack of crowd noise. I am guessing the same will be true when we have college football lines.
So what would normally be a 3-point advantage is now a 2-point advantage. It's the same across the board.
Seems pretty lazy, right? It is. And sports bettors need to be ready to pounce and exploit lazy oddsmakers.
During the 2020 season, I believe it would be profitable to selectively bet teams that still have a home-field advantage without spectators in the seats.
I found two teams to keep an eye on right here in the Big Sky Conference. You may have heard of them.
The two teams are the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats. The handicap for their respective home-field advantages is the same: it’s difficult for visiting teams to play a football game in Montana late in the season when temperatures drop. And that concept will be true with or without fans.
Dating back to 2010, when the Griz host a game during November or December (omitting games against the Bobcats), they are 15-1. They win those games by an average of 25.1 points per game. MSU is 12-5 during that same span when hosting November and December games (omitting Cat-Griz games). The Cats win those games by almost 18 points per game, and that data includes a couple rough years during the mid-2010s.
A counter argument: If an FCS team is hosting a December game, shouldn’t they usually win those games? Those are playoff games and the team with a superior record hosts.
That is absolutely correct. The Cats and Griz were almost surely favorites in most if not all of those games. However, the most important data point when betting favorites is margin of victory. If a team is winning by at least three or four possessions in almost every game, it tells me that the underdog, at some point, lost its will to compete.
And when the team you’ve bet against has lost its will to compete, that’s a huge edge.
UFC 250
MMA, the most popular sport on Sports Bet Montana has an event Saturday. UFC 250 features Helena native Sean O’Malley, who puts his 11-0 record on the line as a huge favorite against Eddie Wineland.
The Bantamweight fight will be the first bout to air on the main PPV card after the broadcast switches over from ESPN+.
O’Malley and Wineland (24-13-1) are fighters on opposite ends of their careers.
“Sean O’Malley is an exciting, fun kid who’s on his way up right now,” said UFC president Dana White on Barstool’s Pardon My Take. “This is, without a doubt, the toughest test of his career.”
The odds, however, imply that this will be one of the easiest fights of his career.
Wineland has been in the game since 2003. He made his World Extreme Cagefighting debut in 2006 and the WEC merged with the UFC in 2010.
I do not have an official pick on this fight. I’m not sure how much Wineland has left in the tank at this point in his career. However, I can’t get behind laying -556 with the favorite. O’Malley’s style of dodging punches leaves him exposed if a punch were to land. I think the “Suga Show” will continue, but the price is too steep for my bankroll.
If you're itching to bet this fight, I lean (not an official pick) toward the under on number of rounds. The projected total is 1.5 and the under is priced at +110 (wager 100 to win 110). Both fighters are potent strikers, and now that the cage has shrunk from 30 feet to 25, they will be forced to engage throughout the match.
Pick: Cory Sandhagen to defeat Aljamain Sterling -118 (1.18 units to win 1)
In a battle of 135-pounders, I like Cory Sandhagen (12-1). Matthew Holt of U.S. Integrity explained to Doug Kezirian on the Behind the Bets podcast how lately everyone from the Trevor Wittman gym has been on fire. As a bettor, this tells me that Wittman-trained fighters are doing something that the oddsmakers, as well as the rest of the UFC, haven’t caught up to yet.
“Gyms matter,” Holt said. “We’ve seen it through the history of MMA that gyms get hot for whatever reason. They’re all training together, you get a hot striking coach with a hot grappling coach and things just start clicking for all the guys in a gym who train together.”
Wittman – primarily a striking coach – has produced recent winners Drew Dober and Justin Gaethje. His camp is locked in and I think that trend continues Saturday night.
Matthew Kiewiet covers high school and community sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @IRmattkiewiet.
