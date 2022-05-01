Sidelines with Synness: Helena Capital weightlifters garner 5th successive state club crown

HELENA -- Capital High recently garnered its fifth consecutive State High School weightlifting club championship at the meet in the Capital auditorium. The Bruins were led by a couple of national record-setters, a triple state record-setter, several multiple state record-setters and a trio of "Best Lifters."

Dylan Culwell (16-17 years, 106 pounds), set national records of 88 pounds in the female bench press and 204 in the deadlift. She also established a state mark in the squat. Austin Flies (13-15, 149) established a national record in the bench of 237 pounds. Jessica Kelly (16-7, 177) set the female state standards in the squat (204), bench (110) and deadlift (265).

Bruins establishing state records in two events were Kayleon Harris (13-15, 106) in the female squat and deadlift; Jaden Brown (16-17, 123) in the female bench and deadlift; Remi Moulodous (18-19, 198) in bench and deadlift; and Kolton Laverdue (16-17, 182) in squat and deadlift.

Megan Carpenter, 16-17, 132 pounds, totaled 632 pounds for the three lifts, and earned female "Best Lifter" in three categories; power lift (squat, bench press, deadlift), bench press only and deadlift only. Moulodous was the male best lifter in bench press only, while Laverdure claimed the male best lifter in deadlift only.

CHS lifters setting single state records were Makaelyn Hutchinson, Nyeala Herndon, Jacob Lagunas, Zachary Reller, Tyler Torgerson, Jacksen McCauley, Lane Reiss, Alexis Bennison and Clement Ford. Helena High's Kip Neal (13-15 years, 149 pounds), established a state record of 397 pounds in the deadlift.

Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878, or email curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on twitter @curtsynness_IR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0