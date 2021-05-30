Governor’s Cup serves as the primary fundraiser for the Caring Foundation of Montana

Improving the physical and mental wellness of participants is a driving force behind the annual Governor’s Cup, which returns to Helena on June 12, 2021. The fact that it is once again being held following last year’s cancellation also means funds are being raised to positively impact the health of Montanans across the state.

The Governor’s Cup, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, serves as the primary fundraiser for the Caring Foundation of Montana. The foundation helps support health care services, such as immunizations, health screenings and oral care, by partnering with local providers and health departments.

The foundation removes barriers to preventive health care. Not only does the program travel thousands of miles every year bringing needed services to rural and underserved areas, but the foundation covers all out-of-pocket costs for most services during scheduled Care Van events.

Since 2014, it has provided access to more than 22,000 free or reduced-cost vaccinations. BCBSMT in 2018 launched its nonprofit Caring Foundation of Montana to improve vaccination rates and offer other health services to rural and underserved Montana populations.