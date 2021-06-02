Governor’s Cup providing both in-person and virtual options in 2021

When runners reach their respective starting lines on the morning of June 12, it will mark a return to in-person racing for the Governor’s Cup, which was forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic. Presented annually by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, race organizers are excited to be welcoming people back after a year’s absence.

Many runners, however, will have already completed their 2021 Governor’s Cup journey well before the start of the day’s first race.

That is because Governor’s Cup is offering virtual options this year in addition to hosting the annual race in-person. Participants can choose between the virtual 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon, and will have from June 5-12 to complete their respective races. All runners receive the same gear as those competing in person, including the race shirt, finisher’s medal and bag.

Race organizers incorporated a virtual option when registration first opened for this year’s Governor’s Cup. They wanted to provide people who weren’t ready to be part of large crowds or didn’t feel comfortable traveling an option to take part in the cup. Plus, there was uncertainty about whether the race would be able to happen in-person.