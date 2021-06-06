Bozeman’s Swinson, Kaiser capture Spring Meadow Triathlon championships; Helena's Ackerlund, Sunden win sprint races

“The bike ride was fun, because of the grade it was nice to be able to cruise downhill for a while,” he recounted. “But there’s one part where you’re suddenly awestruck by this fantastic view of the mountains, and I had to remind myself, are you racing or sightseeing?”

Kaiser, who was a collegiate swimmer, built an insurmountable lead in the swim portion, by 5 ½ minutes over Mendez-Nunez.

Missoula’s Keegan Witt placed third (fourth overall), ahead of Shawn Pennartz of Helena.

Ackerlund, 55, was actually the Sprint’s overall champion, finishing four minutes in front of Sunden, and 7 ½ minutes ahead of women’s runner-up Lizzy Klinker of Fairfield. Helena’s Amanda McGowan took third (fifth overall).

“I had a good start in the swim, and even though Mandy passed me, I caught her in the first transition and then led the rest of the way,” Ackerlund said. “It was a very fun race, well organized and the weather was beautiful.”

Steve L’Heurex of Great Falls placed runner-up in the men’s, third overall. There were 20 triathletes in the Olympic race, and 15 in the Sprint distance.

The Kid’s Triathlon was claimed by 12-year old Luke Wendt of Helena.

