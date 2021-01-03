After the Whistle: IR recognizes sportsmen and women who passed away in 2020

Allen LeMeuiex, 89, was an all-sports high school athlete for the Stanley (ND) Blue Jays. An avid outdoorsman later on in Boulder, he taught his family the love of basketball with his behind-the-back passes, hook shots and “North Dakota free throws.” Charlotte (Bailey) Ceartin, 88, was raised in East Helena, where she nurtured her lifelong love of baseball – especially the Chicago Cubs – from her father, Leonard.

Peggy (Wolff) McGowan, 87, started out as a race-horse jockey, before training quarter horses and thoroughbred race horses. Peggy spent countless hours at O-Mok-Sees and rodeos, as well. Gary “Corky” Hull, 87, a versatile natural athlete, competed at football, basketball and track & field for Helena High in the early 1950s. Corky went on to a lifetime of successful accomplishments on the golf course and in the bowling alley. Bev Rhoades, 86, enjoyed golf and bowling, and when she ran the Governor’s Cup, she placed second in her category.