Iron sharpens iron for Jefferson wrestling

“Of course there’s a lot of apprehension out there because people are thinking, ‘Well, wrestling is a contact sport, and should we even be doing it?’ We’re actually able to maintain a lot of safety measures,” he said. “You have to understand that many precautions have been in place, in wrestling, since forever to ward off things like staph infections or ringworm or blood contagions. We kept our facilities clean and disinfected since day one. Having to do that to our facilities is nothing new. We’re constantly on top of the kids for personal hygiene anyway because something like ring worm, which is actually a fungus not a bug or a parasite, is very contagious. If a couple athletes have it, then it can spread throughout your team."