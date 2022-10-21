Helena High, Capital volleyball split in Kalispell on Friday

KALISPELL — Helena High moved one step closer to an undefeated conference season Friday afternoon, beating Kalispell Flathead 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-17) on the road.

The Bengals improved to 17-5 overall and 12-0 in Western AA contests with two league tilts remaining.

Senior Lauren Heuiser notched a match-best 13 kills, while junior Makenzie Jackson added six, as well as five assists.

Kim Feller paced the Bengals with 17 assists and Morin Blaise was credited with 14 of the team’s 54 digs in the victory.

Feller also contributed three aces and two blocks. The Heuiser sisters – Lauren and Birdie – picked up two blocks apiece on Friday.

Helena Capital fell to 5-17 overall and 5-7 in the Western AA with a 3-0 loss (11-25, 13-25, 19-25) to Kalispell Glacier on Friday.

Nyeala Herndon (five), Carli Ziegler (three) and Kaitlyn Haller (three) combined for 11 of the Bruins’ 16 kills in the defeat, while Kayla Almquist notched nine assists, four digs and two aces.

Taylor Ferretti also added two aces, and Herndon and Riley Chandler were each credited with two blocks.