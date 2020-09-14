East Helena vs. Laurel girls soccer match canceled due to poor air quality

HELENA — Unhealthy air quality has led the cancellation of the East Helena girls soccer match with Laurel that was scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m.

The Vigilantes were going to play their first home game at the new multi-purpose stadium against Laurel Monday night in East Helena, but with air quality getting worse, athletic director Shaun Murgel confirmed that the match wouldn't be played.

"Yes, unfortunately," Murgel responded via text message to the Independent Record to confirm the match was canceled.

The East Helena football team opened the stadium last Tuesday against Frenchtown with a loss. The next home game for girls soccer team is set for Sept. 18 against Columbia Falls at 5 p.m.

Chambers, Hess bowl high games at Sleeping Giant Lanes

Jenny Chambers and Mike Hess bowled the high games at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, with scores of 255 and 248, respectively. Chambers also fired the top womens' series, with a 616. Rounding out the high mens' games were Kevin Farry's 247, and Pat Morgan and Josh Starkel (tie) at 242 each.