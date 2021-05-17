Jefferson's Celi Chapman overcomes reconstructive foot surgery to compete for Class B state title

BUTTE — Anna DeMars has had quite a season in her first year as Panthers golf coach.
After last week’s divisionals in Bigfork, Jefferson sent its first boys team to the Class B state tournament in program history.
The Panthers will not have a girls team at state, but they will have one of the top golfers in the state, Celi Chapman.
A transfer from Helena High, Chapman rides a wave of impressive play into state. She earned individual titles in most tournaments she played this season, often routing the field by 10-plus strokes, including a 13-stroke victory at Eagle Bend during divisionals.
Last time she played Eagle Rock golf course in Billings, the site of the state tournament which spans across Tuesday and Wednesday, she shot a 78.
Chapman grew up as a multi-sport athlete. In addition to golf, she competed in cross-country, soccer and basketball. Last year, however, she learned that she was born with a tarsal coalition and was losing mobility in her ankle.
“(The doctors) don't really know why it happened, but it mostly occurs in people who have flat feet,” Chapman explained. “So when they go in to remove the coalition, because I'm pretty sure it's cartilage that fuses the bones together. But eventually, it calcifies and you can't move your foot, so I had to get it taken out. And then while they're in there, they just reconstructed my whole foot.”
The reconstructive surgery required a reassembly of muscle and bone to give her foot more arch.
“They cut the top, arch bone and pried it open and put a... I forget what it's called, but it's basically a dead person's bone in there,” Chapman said.
The pain, in addition to the necessary procedure, halted athletic activities that would aggravate her foot. This meant Chapman would converge all of her focus into golf.
“I've just loved sports my whole life,” Chapman said. “But I don't know. Ever since this foot surgery, it's changed my perspective on everything, and I haven't really been able to be as active and stuff in those sports as I would've liked. And yeah, it's really shifted my focus to golf and grown my love for the sport.”
After her practice round Monday, Chapman will be set for her rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which she figures to be in the hunt for a state title.
Before all that, The Montana Standard caught up with her for a few questions.
MS: Your coach tells me that you’re very demanding of yourself. Have you always been this way?
CC: I don't know. I just think, especially in a sport like golf, that's just why people keep coming back to it, because you always are like, "If I didn't make that put, or, if I didn't do that stupid shot I could have done this and this." I don't know. I just always think that I can do better. I don't think I'm ever going to be 100% happy with my rounds unless I shoot in the 60s or something.”
MS: What part of your game do you feel is the strongest?
CC: For putting, it really depends on the course and how the greens are rolling. But I would say the strongest part of my game is probably my drives in my irons, because I really figured out my swing this year and coach (DeMars) helped me a lot with that.
MS: Do you have a favorite club?
CC: Definitely, I would say, my seven iron is my favorite club. I just always hit that the most consistently.
MS: Is there something that you do that doesn't involve golf, which helps you on the golf course?
CC: Sometimes it's just good to get out of your head, because golf is a very much in your head mental aspect for it. So I think it's good to go on hikes and get out in nature. I tend to do that a lot to relieve my stress that golf builds up.
MS: Ever make a hole-in-one?
CC: No, I haven't. I've been really close though at Green Meadow, there's a really short 80-yard par 3. I hit the flag and bounced a couple of feet next to it. So that was disappointing.
MS: Obviously you're just a sophomore, so the answer might be no, but have you thought about playing in college?
CC: Yes, I have. Golf, especially after my foot surgery, I think, it's my main sport that I would play in college. And I've always wanted to go to the Air Force Academy, but I don't think their golf program is as good as it used to be. I think it's a club sport there now. And my foot could be a medical disqualification, so I might not be able to go there anymore, depending on how my foot heals within the next year.
