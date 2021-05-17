Jefferson's Celi Chapman overcomes reconstructive foot surgery to compete for Class B state title

The reconstructive surgery required a reassembly of muscle and bone to give her foot more arch.

“They cut the top, arch bone and pried it open and put a... I forget what it's called, but it's basically a dead person's bone in there,” Chapman said.

The pain, in addition to the necessary procedure, halted athletic activities that would aggravate her foot. This meant Chapman would converge all of her focus into golf.

“I've just loved sports my whole life,” Chapman said. “But I don't know. Ever since this foot surgery, it's changed my perspective on everything, and I haven't really been able to be as active and stuff in those sports as I would've liked. And yeah, it's really shifted my focus to golf and grown my love for the sport.”

After her practice round Monday, Chapman will be set for her rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which she figures to be in the hunt for a state title.

Before all that, The Montana Standard caught up with her for a few questions.

MS: Your coach tells me that you’re very demanding of yourself. Have you always been this way?