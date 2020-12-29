Jefferson boys, girls look to build on positive momentum from last basketball season

“She's very athletic and she's a good guard who sees the floor well, and she can drive and create a lot offensively,” Layng said of the Panthers’ new addition.

The boys, by contrast, have had a fair amount of turnover with the departure of Avery Stiles, Josiah Williams, Jaxson Yanzick and Derek Nygaard.

We're young,” Connole said of his boys roster. “We don't have a senior on the team, so that will be interesting to see how that plays out as well.”

Connole’s youthful Panthers have already had to endure some growing pains in the form of a pair of positive COVID-19 cases. The boys are healthy again and back on the court, but the second-year Jefferson head coach said the situation served as a stark reminder that the protocols are in place for a reason during this fragile season.

“We actually addressed that,” Connole said. “Again, high school boys, but they were kind of nonchalant about the mask wearing and, ‘Oh, whatever, ho-hum,’ and then we got a case, and then it was like, oh crap, this is the real deal.

“And they've been a lot better. We got told if we don't do it, we don't practice or play, so they were pretty good about it, but then that happened and they've been a lot better.”