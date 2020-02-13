Missoula Sentinel gets the best of upset-minded Helena High

“Defensively, the kids did exactly what I wanted them to do,” Sentinel coach Karen Deden said. “Our biggest key tonight was our defense.”

While Peterson said there were times that he saw a fire from his team that came from the upset win over Hellgate, he is still looking for consistency, both on the court during games and in practice.

“The confidence issue is a hard thing,” Peterson said. “It’s one of those things where we put each other in good spots, but it’s hard sometimes.”

Sentinel’s momentum carried through the second quarter as sophomore Brooke Stayner kept finding a path to the basket.

She scored nine of her 13 points in the first half, and the Spartans extended their lead even more to go ahead 30-18 at halftime.

But, while the Bengals (6-8) were looking up at their deficit, their spark did not go out.

Down by as much as 17 points with about six minutes left in the third quarter, Kloker reignited the offense, stealing the inbounds pass on two separate occasions for easy scores.

Her second 3-pointer of the game brought Helena within 10 points.