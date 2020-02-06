Helena Capital girls basketball holds Butte High scoreless for first 11 minutes in win

HELENA — The Helena Capital girls basketball coaching staff has always preached defense.

“We talk about getting out in passing lanes and being aggressive, physical and just getting after it,” Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said.

And on Thursday night against Butte High School, their players took their coaches’ lessons to heart.

The Bruins held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter and allowed just one point off of a free throw in the third quarter as they rolled to a 49-25 win on their home court.

“I thought the girls did a great job defensively,” Garcin-Forba said. “Butte is a very scrappy team that can make some shots, so for us to limit them offensively was a big confidence booster. The girls are playing together.”

The Bruins wasted little time taking control when senior Mara McGinley scored a layup.

Midway through the quarter, junior post Dani Bartsch added a pair of buckets, and Capital held an 8-0 lead.

Butte, meanwhile, couldn’t buy a basket, as it ended the quarter missing all 11 shots and looking up at a 12-0 deficit.