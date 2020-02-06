Helena Capital girls basketball holds Butte High scoreless for first 11 minutes in win

HELENA — The Helena Capital girls basketball coaching staff has always preached defense.
“We talk about getting out in passing lanes and being aggressive, physical and just getting after it,” Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said.
And on Thursday night against Butte High School, their players took their coaches’ lessons to heart.
The Bruins held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter and allowed just one point off of a free throw in the third quarter as they rolled to a 49-25 win on their home court.
“I thought the girls did a great job defensively,” Garcin-Forba said. “Butte is a very scrappy team that can make some shots, so for us to limit them offensively was a big confidence booster. The girls are playing together.”
The Bruins wasted little time taking control when senior Mara McGinley scored a layup.
Midway through the quarter, junior post Dani Bartsch added a pair of buckets, and Capital held an 8-0 lead.
Butte, meanwhile, couldn’t buy a basket, as it ended the quarter missing all 11 shots and looking up at a 12-0 deficit.
“We really executed the sousing report very well,” said Dani Bartsch, who finished with 12 points. “We just kept the girls in front of us.”
Finally, after 11 minutes without a score, Bulldogs’ senior guard Tricia Ericson made a 3-pointer from the corner.
On the next possession she hit another, and then by the 4:45 mark of the second quarter, she hit her third.
Ericson scored 11 of her team’s 13 first-half points, but Capital’s size was too much.
You have free articles remaining.
If it wasn’t 6-foot-2 post Dani Bartsch coming out for a midrange jump shot, it was her 6-foot-4 twin sister Paige putting back an easy score near the basket.
“We can play with anybody if we shoot the ball,” Butte coach Maury Cook said. “We were far from it tonight.”
During the second half, Butte’s offense once again grew quiet, while the Bruins’ offense continued to make a lot of noise.
Senior post Aryana Ridlon converted a three-point play, while Dani Bartsch’s block sparked a layup by McKinlee Mihelish on the other end.
The Bulldogs’ only offense came with 29 seconds left on a single free throw from Grace McGrath.
While Butte woke up again during the fourth quarter, the hole was too big to climb out of.
Ericson finished with 11 points while senior Haley Herron finished with four points.
“You have to play a perfect game if you are going to beat Capital,” Cook said.
Capital’s win over Butte was their ninth consecutive win over the last six years, but Cook knows there is plenty of season left to improve.
The Bulldogs return home to face the Kalispell schools starting next Friday.
“We just have to use these next couple of games to prepare ourselves to play teams like Capital,” Cook said. “In order to be on top, you have to beat the best.”
As for the Bruins, they will continue their season with a trip over to Missoula to face Hellgate on Saturday.
But don’t mention their unblemished record to the team. They will give you the cliche answer.
“We really are just looking at the next game,” Garcin-Forba said. “We don’t even really talk about it.”
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn