The regular season is starting to wind down in high school basketball but the Capital Bruins opened an important two-game Western AA home stand with an impressive 60-27 win over Flathead inside the Bears Den on Friday.

Capital had lost two games in a row to Missoula Big Sky and Bozeman Gallatin, which was just on Tuesday. Yet, Capital stormed out of the gates and took a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. At the half, it was 35-14 and Capital never looked back on its way to its ninth win of the season.

Capital dominated on the defensive end, allowing just 0.47 points per possession (1.0 is average) to the Braves. The Bruins also held them to 29 percent shooting. On the other end, Joey Michelotti paced all scorers with 12. His night included two 3-pointers. Nick Michelotti also reached double figures with 11. Hayden Opitz and Hudsen Grovom, who was good from deep on two occasions, each finished with seven. Capital is now 9-5 and will host Glacier on Saturday.

The Capital girls basketball team was in Kalispell on Friday for the first of back-to-back games. Capital took on Flathead Friday, a team it beat at home earlier this season but lost 47-42, despite holding a 27-24 lead at intermission. The loss spoiled a 25-point effort from Jada Clarkson who made 10-of-18 shots. Megan Swanson, Brooklyn Brisko, and Gracie Mockel each added two.

Also in Kalispell, the Helena High girls basketball team remained hot thanks to a 43-31 win over Glacier. The Bengals got 15 points from Avery Kraft and two more treys. She's made nine triples in her last three games. Alex Bullock pitched in with seven and Maloree English managed six. Helena will take on Flathead on Friday.

Speaking of teams that are catching fire, the Townsend girls basketball team has won three games in a row and four of five. That hot streak continued with a 51-49 win that came courtesy of Briannah Williams, who hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left and Townsend trailing by one. The defense held and the Bulldogs notched a 51-49 win over Whitehall. Williams had 13 points. Holly Newman had eight. In the boys game, Townsend fell to the Trojans by a score of 69-63. Deegan Mattson scored 19 to lead the way for the Bulldogs in defeat. Ryan Racht and Camden Ferguson both tacked on 15 apiece.

Both East Helena teams wrapped up their regular seasons on Friday and the boys dropped a heartbreaker to Three Forks 63-61. The Vigilantes nearly erased a 10-point deficit with a 24-point fourth quarter. Kaeden Sager led EHHS with 20 points. Colter Charlesworth tossed in 15 in a losing effort.

The Vigilante girls team also finished up their regular season with an 7-11 record after losing 43-36 against Three Forks. Dymon Root was the higher scorer for East Helena with 11 points. Montana Pierson added nine.