Helena’s Dexter Tedesco clips Missoula Big Sky with clutch shot during overtime win

Helena trailed for the majority of the second quarter as the Eagles answered shot for shot.

It wasn’t until Tedesco found his touch with a pair of buckets, just minutes before halftime, that Helena regained the lead.

The Bengals kept running their offense through Tedesco throughout the second half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Two more 3-pointers by Tedesco gave Helena a 42-37 lead after three quarters.

He would finish with a team-high 15 points while also grabbing five rebounds and four steals, but he also received some help from his teammates. Ferguson added 14 points, while Brown chipped in with 11 points.

Though the Eagles have just one win this season, a 61-58 victory over Kalispell Glacier on Feb. 8, coach Damiano Bongiascia told his team to keep fighting.

He looked up at the scoreboard with just over six minutes left in the game and took a time out.

His message was simple.

“It was time to turn it on,” Bongiascia said. “Instead of sitting back, I wanted them forcing the issue and getting after it.”