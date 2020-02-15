Helena’s Dexter Tedesco clips Missoula Big Sky with clutch shot during overtime win

HELENA — Helena junior guard Dexter Tedesco wanted to do something nice for his senior teammates.
It was one of their final games at home, after all.
So he launched a 3-pointer from the wing with about 40 seconds left in overtime.
That shot made the difference in the Bengals’ 58-55 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday afternoon.
“We needed somebody to step up,” Tedesco said. “These seniors are the heart and soul of this team. I’m just glad it went in. If I would have missed, it would have been a bad shot.”
Sitting in the middle of the Class AA Western Conference, the Bengals are now just three games behind second place Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel with just three weeks before the Divisional Tournament.
“Anytime you get a win, that helps,” Helena coach Brandon Day said. “I’m just proud of how we finished.”
Helena jumped out to a 9-4 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Eagles came soaring back with consecutive 3-pointers by Josh Hinikr and Kade Olson.
By the end of the first quarter, Big Sky held a 12-10 lead.
“Big Sky came with a lot of energy today,” Day said.
Helena trailed for the majority of the second quarter as the Eagles answered shot for shot.
It wasn’t until Tedesco found his touch with a pair of buckets, just minutes before halftime, that Helena regained the lead.
The Bengals kept running their offense through Tedesco throughout the second half.
You have free articles remaining.
Two more 3-pointers by Tedesco gave Helena a 42-37 lead after three quarters.
He would finish with a team-high 15 points while also grabbing five rebounds and four steals, but he also received some help from his teammates. Ferguson added 14 points, while Brown chipped in with 11 points.
Though the Eagles have just one win this season, a 61-58 victory over Kalispell Glacier on Feb. 8, coach Damiano Bongiascia told his team to keep fighting.
He looked up at the scoreboard with just over six minutes left in the game and took a time out.
His message was simple.
“It was time to turn it on,” Bongiascia said. “Instead of sitting back, I wanted them forcing the issue and getting after it.”
Over the next four minutes, Big Sky went on a 11-0 run that erased a 47-38 deficit and regained the lead for the first time since the second quarter.
After Ferguson tied the game with 39 seconds left, both teams had a shot come away with the victory; however, two missed free throws by Big Sky’s Ben Maehl and a missed 3-pointer by Helena’s Logan Brown sent the game into overtime.
During the extra four minutes of play, turnovers plagued the Eagles, leading to Tedsco’s game-winning shot.
Big Sky had a chance to tie the game with 2.4 seconds left, but a three-quarter heave fell short.
“We responded really well” Bongiascia said. “I don’t know many one-loss teams that can play the way we have down the stretch.”
While Big Sky travels back home for two crosstown matchups with Sentinel and Hellgate, the Bengals prepare for rival Capital next Friday.
The Bengals lost to the Bruins back at the end of January.
“We definitely have a lot of momentum coming into crosstown,” Tedesco said. “That’s important.”
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn