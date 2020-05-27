Helena Senators jump out to early lead and hold on to beat Missoula Mavericks

Nielson had the big hit during the following inning to break the game wide open. His double to deep left-center scored two runs to make it 8-1.

Helena's comfortable lead allowed coach Jon Burnett to extend his starting pitcher. Lindgren pitched his longest outing out the season and pounded the strike zone nearly the entire time, much to the delight of Burnett.

"He was good," said Burnett. "The thing I liked the best was when he did walk those two guys in the fifth, he bounced right back and got back in it. So he kind of had a chance to maybe hang his head and let it affect him, but he came back and attacked the next guy and got out of the inning."

In his team-high second win of the season, Lindgren allowed four earned runs over five innings. He walked three, struck out three and scattered five hits.

Missoula made it interesting late. Bridger Johnson's double down the left-field line made it 8-4 Senators.

In the top of the sixth, Ayden Markovich singled home Connor Jordan to make it 8-5 Helena. Markovich was a solid 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Mavs had a runner on second in the top of the seventh, but Victor Scott was able to shut the door and secure the win for the Senators.