Pollinator patch at Helena golf course aims to encourage biodiversity

Golfers at Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course will start to see about 4,000 square feet of Montana wildflowers sprouting up in a once sparse patch as part of an effort to encourage biological diversity.

Steve Link was hired as golf course superintendent a little more than a year ago to replace Larry Kurokawa after a 30-year career at the helm. Coming from a more rural course in Washington, Link said the unused open spaces at Bill Roberts quickly caught his eye.

"I had read some articles about a lack of pollinators and loss of habitat worldwide," he said in an interview Friday afternoon.

He put together a plan to not only beautify an unused portion of the course but also offer a substantial amount of habitat for any and all pollinators, bees, moths and the like.

"They'll venture out into the neighborhoods and pollinate flowers and trees," Link said. "We're just giving them the extra habitat."

The almost football field-sized patch not far from the clubhouse was tilled with a tractor. Soil amendment was added and mulch derived from course trees was spread across the area to hold moisture and anchor roots.

"I feel like we've given the soil enough of a boost to sustain those flowers," Link said.

It might not be until late July when the wildflowers start to impress, but Link said they are already germinating.

He said subsequent seasons will be even more impressive as the flowers drop more seeds that will germinate.

"It will never be the same every year," he said, explaining that the about 15 species of flowers in the Treasure State Seed Company mix planted will trade off dominance season to season. "I'm excited to see what it looks like."

He said he has purposefully involved the entire grounds crew.

"I like having everyone involved in it to give everyone a different experience and the chance to be a part of something bigger," he said.

Assistant Superintendent Bryce Wideen said she was excited when she learned about the project.

"Pollinators attract other types of wildlife, and aesthetics-wise it's a lot prettier than bare ground," Wideen said. "It'll be cool to have a bunch of wildflowers on the course."

Link said if this season's experiment works, it could be expanded. He said he would like the next patch, if they decide to go ahead with it, to be more easily seen by the general public on one of the course's unused swaths of land along Custer or Benton avenues.

The grounds crew is also exploring the idea of installing bat houses.

"We can be a benefit to the environment," Link said, referring to golf courses. "In history, people have had a bad view of golf courses. They can look unnatural, but a lot of wildlife travels along golf course corridors. It's nice to have green belts for them to travel."

