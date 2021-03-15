Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course superintendent retiring after 30 years

All while managing the soils, tee boxes and irrigation systems, Kurokawa also had to manage his employees and, not unlike a government department, the bureaucracy that comes with a municipal golf course.

He said the city government has been "committed to making this a well-respected golf course," citing among others the decision to build Muni's Sports Grille.

Even though he said his budget requests could look like "a kid's Christmas list, never ending," he has been able to succeed within the constraints of the resources available to him.

"(Kurokawa) is the reason our golf course is the gem it is," said Pete Aspinwall, the chairman of the city's golf advisory board, adding that Kurokawa guided the beloved course through some "lean years," making tough decisions and stretching resources.

"For 30 years, I've enjoyed watching Larry transform the course," Aspinwall said. "I'm sad to see him go, but happy he's able to retire."

Kurokawa was recognized by the Helena City Commission during its Feb. 22 meeting.