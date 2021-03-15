Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course superintendent retiring after 30 years

Not many retirement plans include "spend more time at work." But for Larry Kurokawa, the superintendent of Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course for the last 30 years, that is precisely what he intends to do.
Tuesday will be Kurokawa's last day on the job, after which he said, "I hope to play more golf."
In the time since Kurokawa was hired as the superintendent of Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course, he oversaw a renovation of half the course, installed a multi-million dollar irrigation system, married, and helped raise the couple's two boys into young men.
"There's been some 'Caddy Shack' moments, no doubt," he said with a chuckle as he reflected on his three decades at the helm of Helena's municipal course. "All in all, it's been a good job for me. I feel fortunate to have stayed in Montana."
Kurokawa graduated from Montana State University with a degree in landscape management. He parlayed his education in agronomy into a job on the grounds crew at Bozeman's Riverside Country Club.
By 1988, Kurokawa took the superintendent position at the nine-hole course in Wolf Point.
In 1991, he took the same position at Bill Roberts.
"When I was young, I was eager to learn the agronomy side," he said. "It was the business side that I needed to learn."
All while managing the soils, tee boxes and irrigation systems, Kurokawa also had to manage his employees and, not unlike a government department, the bureaucracy that comes with a municipal golf course.
He said the city government has been "committed to making this a well-respected golf course," citing among others the decision to build Muni's Sports Grille.
Even though he said his budget requests could look like "a kid's Christmas list, never ending," he has been able to succeed within the constraints of the resources available to him.
"(Kurokawa) is the reason our golf course is the gem it is," said Pete Aspinwall, the chairman of the city's golf advisory board, adding that Kurokawa guided the beloved course through some "lean years," making tough decisions and stretching resources.
"For 30 years, I've enjoyed watching Larry transform the course," Aspinwall said. "I'm sad to see him go, but happy he's able to retire."
Kurokawa was recognized by the Helena City Commission during its Feb. 22 meeting.
"He has brought 30 years of professionalism, commitment and dedication to the City of Helena and receives the highest level of praise for outstanding course conditions," Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said during the meeting. "Golfers are very appreciative of the care Larry has put into the course, and there is no doubt this place will not be the same without him."
Kurokawa conceded there will be "some sentimental feelings" come Tuesday.
"I'm proud of our accomplishments here, nurturing the course to where it is today, but it's the friendships I've developed that I'm most proud of," he said, noting the day-to-day interactions with his crew and city staff as some of the moments he will miss the most.