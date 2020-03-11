Carroll, two other Frontier Conference teams punch ticket to NAIA National Tournament

HELENA — Carroll College men’s basketball team jumped up in celebration as it watched its name get called as part of the 2020 NAIA National Tournament bracket.
Carroll received a No. 3 seed and was just one of three Frontier Conference teams that will be a part of the 32-team tournament in Kansas City starting on March 18.
Lewis-Clark State received a No. 2 seed, while Providence received a No. 4 seed.
Afterward, Saints coach Kurt Paulson was happy with his seed.
“I had no clue what to expect this season, let alone postseason,” Paulson said with a chuckle. “I’m pleased.”
You have free articles remaining.
Carroll was in a similar situation last season when it was a No. 3 seed, but managed to make it all the way to the National Championship Game against Georgetown College.
While the eight freshmen didn’t know what to expect, it wasn’t a shock to someone who has been there before, like sophomore Jovan Sljivancanin.
“I think we have to take advantage of this seed,” Sljivancanin said. “It’s a pretty good seed.”
The Saints will play their first game on March 19 against Texas Wesleyan out of the Sooner Athletic Conference.
The Rams finished the regular season 21-9 after getting eliminated in the quarterfinals of their conference tournament.
Paulson has had no previous experience coaching against Texas Wesleyan, but played his last college game against them in the NAIA Tournament.
Lewis-Clark State will match up against No. 7 Talledega (Alabama) while Providence will match up against Thomas More (Kentucky).
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn