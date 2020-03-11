Carroll, two other Frontier Conference teams punch ticket to NAIA National Tournament

HELENA — Carroll College men’s basketball team jumped up in celebration as it watched its name get called as part of the 2020 NAIA National Tournament bracket.

Carroll received a No. 3 seed and was just one of three Frontier Conference teams that will be a part of the 32-team tournament in Kansas City starting on March 18.

Lewis-Clark State received a No. 2 seed, while Providence received a No. 4 seed.

Afterward, Saints coach Kurt Paulson was happy with his seed.

“I had no clue what to expect this season, let alone postseason,” Paulson said with a chuckle. “I’m pleased.”

Carroll was in a similar situation last season when it was a No. 3 seed, but managed to make it all the way to the National Championship Game against Georgetown College.

While the eight freshmen didn’t know what to expect, it wasn’t a shock to someone who has been there before, like sophomore Jovan Sljivancanin.

“I think we have to take advantage of this seed,” Sljivancanin said. “It’s a pretty good seed.”

The Saints will play their first game on March 19 against Texas Wesleyan out of the Sooner Athletic Conference.