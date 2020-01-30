Young Carroll men’s basketball team learning to work inside, never settle as season rolls on

“He got a lot of his points driving to the bucket,” Paulson said. “(Rocky) put their center on him trying to muscle him but he loves that spin move and floater. The most important think was he did not settle.”

Shots from distance have not been horrible with Carroll sitting right in the middle of the Frontier Conference in 3-point shooting, but Paulson knows his team cannot rely on jump shots.

“It’s not in our favor to just keep shooting,” Paulson said. “You have to approach it differently.”

And that’s exactly what the Saints freshmen are learning.

Last season, point guard Dennis Flowers III, made 49 percent (36-73) of his 3-pointers while at Saint Francis High School in La Canada, California. This yeast, he is making 36 percent of his shots (28-78).

Freshman Jonny Hillman led Genesis Prep High School in Post Falls, Idaho in scoring during his junior and senior seasons.

But now playing college basketball, he knows it’s not the same.

“A lot of us were dominant in high school and above most of the competition but once you get to this level there are good players everywhere,” Hillman said.