'We grew up doing everything together': Camron Rothie, Tucker Jones continuing friendship, football careers at Carroll

Jones has also carved out more playing time for himself as the four-game season deepened. It culminated with three tackles and a sack against Northern, but the sky really does appear to be the limit for Jones who finished his senior season at Hamilton second on the team with 79 tackles.

“Tucker Jones is an alley guy,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “An Alley guy to me is somebody you take into the alley and you know he’ll be right with you as you’re going through it no matter what happens. He’s a tough alley guy.”

Rothie and Jones are not the only pair of players to have played together at the high school level, but they do represent two young football players with tons of upside who are just beginning to get their first tastes of the sport they love at the next level.

Once teammates on the same side of the football, Rothie has retired from playing corner and Jones has given up his pass-catching days. While that has made it a bit harder for the two friends to be near each other during practice or bus rides to away games, it has not impacted a friendship that was forged long before each of them got to Carroll.

“It’s awesome,” Jones said. “We grew up playing baseball together, we played three years of high school together. Now coming here, you’ve got an automatic friend coming in...Especially if you have nothing to do during the week and you get some time off, you have someone that you’ve always hung out with throughout high school, so he’s just a phone call away.”

