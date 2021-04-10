Tony Collins continuing tradition of strong play by Carroll tight ends

“We were able to sign Tony sight unseen,” Saints offensive and recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “He had never been to Helena, Montana...I was the one that picked him up at the airport at 8:30 at night and the first thing we did was drive to Carroll College and see the stadium and see the PE Center. I had talked to him on the phone, but I had never met him before. Man am I glad that we called him, because Tony is a talented player, but he’s a great young man and a great part of our program.”

A second-team all-conference tight end his sophomore season, Collins still has a long way to go to catch Dawson in the yardage department. Nevertheless, Collins has almost made it his job to be what those around him call the team’s hype man.

“Tony is a great guy,” Dawson said. “Has a lot of energy. He’s like our team hype man. Like if anybody has a good play, he is the person that is going to hype you up, he’s going to be there, he’s celebrating everybody, he’s not worried about himself. It’s been really good having him out here. It’s a real booster to our morale as a team.”

Go to a Carroll game or practice and Collins’ voice always seems to rise above all the others, and while his big frame and athleticism jump off the page, so does his personality and positive attitude toward his teammates and those around him.