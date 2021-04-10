Tony Collins continuing tradition of strong play by Carroll tight ends

HELENA — Eric Dawson, Casey Fitzsimmons, Bubba Bartlett, Marshall McEwen. Those are just a few of the high-caliber tight ends that have graced the field for Carroll’s football team over the last several years.
Who is next up to be on that list? How about Tony Collins, a junior from Fort Worth, Texas who has seven catches for 151 yards through three games this season.
“He just continues to get better, continues to work on his route-running,” Dawson said. “Even more than that, working on blocking. He’s very explosive in the pass game, but getting him able to work into the run game and making him more of a threat in the run game has really been one of those things that I see him working on all the time.”
Dawson, whose final season as a Saint came in 2018, chose to stick around and help the purple and gold as a coach. After racking up north of 1,600 all-purpose yards and being an all-conference selection as a Saint, Dawson now gets to mentor and develop the next wave of Carroll tight ends.
“It’s a blessing to be able to learn from somebody that did your job at such a high level and did it for four-straight years,” Collins said. “That’s always a blessing to come in and learn from [him]. I take advantage of every opportunity that I have with him personally because there’s so many different things that I can learn from him.”
Collins has come a long way in just about every aspect of the game since his freshman season, one that was spent backing up Dawson on the depth chart. Now, as a junior, Collins is gaining confidence with his game and really trying to focus on all the little details that come with playing the tight end position.
A strong relationship with Dawson helps with that, but one of Collins’ biggest friends on the team is his quarterback Devan Bridgewater, and the two spend a lot of time trying to perfect their craft.
“Devan is one of my best friends here,” Collins said. “We spend a lot of time going through film. Every morning that we have practice at 5 a.m., we come back at like 8:30 and we watch film. He tells me the things he feels like I should do and vice versa. We just try to be on the same page about everything because I’m one of the veteran guys on the team, so I have to be doing everything right to make sure that the younger guys can pick up those same habits.”
Currently tied for the team-lead with seven receptions this season, Collins is averaging better than 21 yards per catch after his 37-yard catch-and-run two weeks ago against Montana State Northern. For his career, that number sits at 18.3 yards per reception, as the 6-foot-4 target was Carroll’s top returning pass-catcher from a season ago.
Collins is one of the few players not from Montana or the surrounding area as a Texas native. From a coach in the area that Carroll had connections with, Collins’ name was exchanged and he agreed to play football for the Saints in the summer of 2018 having never seen the campus in-person or having been to Helena.
“We were able to sign Tony sight unseen,” Saints offensive and recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “He had never been to Helena, Montana...I was the one that picked him up at the airport at 8:30 at night and the first thing we did was drive to Carroll College and see the stadium and see the PE Center. I had talked to him on the phone, but I had never met him before. Man am I glad that we called him, because Tony is a talented player, but he’s a great young man and a great part of our program.”
A second-team all-conference tight end his sophomore season, Collins still has a long way to go to catch Dawson in the yardage department. Nevertheless, Collins has almost made it his job to be what those around him call the team’s hype man.
“Tony is a great guy,” Dawson said. “Has a lot of energy. He’s like our team hype man. Like if anybody has a good play, he is the person that is going to hype you up, he’s going to be there, he’s celebrating everybody, he’s not worried about himself. It’s been really good having him out here. It’s a real booster to our morale as a team.”
Go to a Carroll game or practice and Collins’ voice always seems to rise above all the others, and while his big frame and athleticism jump off the page, so does his personality and positive attitude toward his teammates and those around him.
“I take a lot of pride in being the hype man,” Collins said. “I love seeing the team do well. I just like seeing us win and I can’t wait for us to go out there Saturday and take care of business because it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do this as a football team. This is something that we gotta go out there and take care of.”
A matchup with College of Idaho marks the end of Carroll’s abbreviated four-game regular season on Saturday and goes a long way in determining who will come out of the Frontier Conference with a playoff bid.
The Saints are coming off a 49-7 win over Northern two weeks ago, one where the offense racked up over 500 total yards. That, according to Collins, gave the Saints an increased amount of confidence and energy heading into the final weekend of the regular season having seen that, as a team, they are capable of playing that well.
For Collins, Saturday will be another opportunity for him to continue building his resume as one of the top tight ends to come through Carroll’s football program. Dawson is the last tight end to carry that torch and it is one that is currently being carried by Collins.
“I wouldn’t want to pass it to anyone else,” Dawson said. “Tony is a great tight end, we also have two young guys that are really good, as well. Just gotta keep working on everybody, but I would say I’ve passed the torch down to Tony for sure.”
