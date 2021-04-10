'This is why you play': Carroll looks to finish regular season strong against No. 6 College of Idaho

Carroll’s own rushing attack is a top-20 one in the country, averaging north of 200 yards per game. Burgess averages six yards per carry and is already nearing 450 yards after just three contests. With the Saints so successful at running the football, though, expect the Coyotes to load the box, making it harder for Burgess to find meaningful yards and putting more pressure on Devan Bridgewater and the passing game.

“You gotta be able to stretch the ball then,” Purcell said. “They’re going to load the box with nine, you can’t run against that, there’s too many guys, you got a numbers situation there. So we have to be able to throw the ball...Be successful throwing it so you can be successful running it.”

Putting a game together with solid play in all three phases is what it will take for Carroll to get the win they need on Saturday. College of Idaho’s defense has made it hard for teams to do that so far this season and played a large role in the Coyotes’ comeback against Eastern Oregon with two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Still, Carroll needs a win to begin triggering the multitude of tiebreaker scenarios that could send the Saints to the postseason, and finding a way to walk away victorious is the first priority for Purcell, his staff and football team.