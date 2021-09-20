Sidelines with Synness: Former Capital, Carroll standout Troy Grovom 'raced' to get transplant

This week's Sidelines revisits a miracle liver transplant, the York 38 bike race, and a Paralympics record setter.
On September 8, former Helena Capital and Carroll College football standout Troy Grovom, 56, who was waiting for a liver transplant at his sister's home in North Carolina, received an unexpected call from the hospital.
"Duke Medical called and notified us that Troy was the backup for a potential donor liver," Troy's brother in law, Paul Dordal wrote in an email. "When he became the primary at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday (September 9), he needed to be at the hospital by 5:30, so we jumped in the car and raced the 3 1/2-hour drive to the hospital."
Dordal related that there were also two backups in Montana, offering a portion of their livers; one being the school principal in Belt, and the other a former Carroll teammate of Troy's. He noted in an earlier correspondence that a living donor can donate up to 50% of their liver and it will regenerate to 100% within two to three months.
Grovom's transplant surgery started at 11 p.m., and for the next 10-plus hours, the hospital sent texts to the family every two hours with the message "procedure continues." He came out of surgery at 9 a.m. Friday (September 10) and was moved to the ICU.
"The surgeon said it was a difficult operation due to the large blood vessels around his liver, but Troy is stable and doing well with a new, although slightly used, liver," Dordal wrote.
On that Saturday he was sitting up with a big smile, the next day he watched the U.S. Open Tennis finals, and by the following Thursday (September 16) he had been moved to a new room and was on his feet and moving around, with the aid of a walker.
"Thank you all," his sister, Laureen Dordal wrote to her friends and family on Facebook last week. "Troy will have to be at Duke for a month."
At the York 38 Special bicycle race, Jeanette Ingham, 44, of San Antonio, Texas, led a sweep four females as the top placers, followed by Helenans Debra Morrell (65) at runner-up, Cassi Sherley (35), and fourth-place finisher Terry Beal (52). Rounding out the top local-area cyclists were Colton Sherley and David Pepper, who came in sixth and seventh, respectively.
Former Carroll student, Susannah Scaroni, captured the gold medal in the women's T53/T54 5,000 meters at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics in August. A paraplegic, Scaroni, 30, who trains with the University of Illinois wheelchair racing team, broke the Paralympic record with a clocking of 10 minutes, 52.57 seconds, and just missed the world record by 1.4 seconds.
