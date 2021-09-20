Sidelines with Synness: Former Capital, Carroll standout Troy Grovom 'raced' to get transplant

This week's Sidelines revisits a miracle liver transplant, the York 38 bike race, and a Paralympics record setter.

On September 8, former Helena Capital and Carroll College football standout Troy Grovom, 56, who was waiting for a liver transplant at his sister's home in North Carolina, received an unexpected call from the hospital.

"Duke Medical called and notified us that Troy was the backup for a potential donor liver," Troy's brother in law, Paul Dordal wrote in an email. "When he became the primary at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday (September 9), he needed to be at the hospital by 5:30, so we jumped in the car and raced the 3 1/2-hour drive to the hospital."

Dordal related that there were also two backups in Montana, offering a portion of their livers; one being the school principal in Belt, and the other a former Carroll teammate of Troy's. He noted in an earlier correspondence that a living donor can donate up to 50% of their liver and it will regenerate to 100% within two to three months.

Grovom's transplant surgery started at 11 p.m., and for the next 10-plus hours, the hospital sent texts to the family every two hours with the message "procedure continues." He came out of surgery at 9 a.m. Friday (September 10) and was moved to the ICU.