Senior Taylor Salonen has been more than a role player while at Carroll

After a season-ending injury to Cassidy Kosena early last year, Sayers moved junior Christine Denny to power forward position and Hannah Dean to center. Salonen was stuck coming off the bench, but because she is able to play multiple positions in the post, she became a useful asset.

“She was the first one off the bench for whoever needed the breather first,” Sayers said. “When you have somebody who can play two positions like that and you start them at one, you end up having two positions tired at the same time.”

And whether Salonen is in the game for five minutes or 20 minutes, she doesn’t complain.

“She is a leader for us,” Sayers said. “She probably doesn’t get the praise she deserves for everything she does, but she does a ton for us.”

Salonen has only put up 11 points as her season-high, against Lewis-Clark State back on Dec. 6, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t capable of putting up big shots.

She hit two clutch free throws to defeat Rocky Mountain back on Jan. 15 in Billings and, more recently, showed off her range to Lewis-Clark State when she sunk two 3-pointers late in the game last Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho.