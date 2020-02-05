Jovan Sljivancanin and Shamrock Campbell lead Carroll men past Montana Tech

Carroll answered with some points by point guard Shamrock Campbell with about six minutes remaining until halftime, but the Orediggers wouldn’t go away.

The Saints held a half-time lead but not by much. It was just a 27-25 advantage.

During that time Sljivcancanin took the game into his hands.

Whether it was a floating hook shot, a lay up off a spin move or a 3-pointer in front of his bench, the sophomore from Serbia scored eight consecutive points in a span of four minutes.

Carroll’s slim lead turned into a double-digit advantage.

“During the first half we had moments where we were trying to be heroes and play one on one ball,” Sljivancanin said. “I got the ball inside and if I couldn’t score, I kicked it out to Shamrock (Campbell).”

Campbell started nearly every game last year as the team’s starting point guard. This year he hasn’t missed a start.

But while he has shown flashes of scoring, such as a 23-point performance against NCAA Division III Whitworth this past November, he has had a pass-first mentality.

He added three triples, two of which in the second half that kept the Saints out of reach.