'It’s something that you look forward to all year': Carroll, Montana Tech renew gridiron rivalry (copy)

Carroll has not lost to Tech since 2017, beating the Orediggers once each in ‘18 and ‘19. This season, both teams match-up still looking for their first wins of the fall after both losing by one possession in the season’s opening weekend.

Tech fell to Eastern Oregon 26-24 in Butte, while Carroll dropped its season-opener on the road against Western 26-22. The Orediggers gave up 349 yards of offense to the Mountaineers, including over 250 on the ground.

Tech quarterback Jet Campbell racked up 153 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions and running back Blake Counts found the end zone and rushed for 92 yards in the loss.

“They play hard,” Purcell said of Tech. “They believe in the system and the culture over there. You’ve got a little more veteran group on the offensive side with Jet Campbell and a couple running backs and a few offensive linemen and wide receivers in [Trevor] Hoffman. Defensively they’re a little bit younger, but they’re a sound club.”

Despite holding a fourth quarter lead, Carroll could not hold off Western, giving up a late touchdown that proved to be the difference. While there were plenty of positives from the opener -- like the Saints’ battle back from 14 points down -- there was also much to work on and clean up in a week of practice leading up to Saturday.