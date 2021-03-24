'It’s fun playing at home': Carroll ready for some home cooking after early-season away games

Both Purcell and Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel have played inside Nelson Stadium, as have a couple of Carroll’s assistant coaches. Pfannenstiel even helped the Saints win a couple of those aforementioned national championships. On Saturday, he will help guide his team’s offense from the booth high above the playing surface he once graced as an offensive lineman in the early-2000s.

“There’s no better place to play a college football game on a Saturday than Nelson Stadium,” Pfannenstiel said. “I’m lucky I get to sit in the booth and look down on that beautiful field and look back and see Mt. Helena and the Rocky Mountains. It’ll be special. It’ll be special for our guys to get to be in their home stadium, get to sleep in their beds at night, and we can’t wait.”

Nevertheless, it will be the first time inside the venue for several of Carroll’s younger players after they missed out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed season. All of the Saints’ freshmen and redshirt freshmen will be playing in Nelson Stadium for the first time, as will Carroll’s first-year defensive coordinator Wes Nurse.