Helena Capital's Jaymee Sheridan signs with Carroll College soccer. 

HELENA — Much of the focus Wednesday was on the early national signing day for football. But in Helena, there was another key signing and that took place at Carroll College as Jaymee Sheridan inked with the Saints women's soccer team.

The three-sport athlete who has also plays basketball and competes in track for the Bruins, will take her all-state soccer talents to Carroll, where she will compete as a Saint in the Cascade Conference.

"I am so excited to play college soccer," Sheridan said after signing her NAIA letter of intent. "After my last high school game, I felt I had more to give to the sport and I am really excited to play at Carroll under coach (David) Thorvilson."

Sheridan is a versatile player and saw time at different positions for the Bruins but earned all-state in Class AA as a senior after scoring four goals. She was also the starting point guard last season for Capital's girls basketball team that shared the state title with Billings West.

"You always want to try and get the best players from your backyard," Thorvilson said. "She has an exceptional senior year at Capital and for her to stay locally and become a Saint, is awesome."