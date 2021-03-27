'He’s becoming a complete player': Carroll running back Matthew Burgess taking his game to new heights with broadened skillset

Some 7-on-7 work with his teammates during the downtime, according to Burgess, helped him further develop some of those skills that are showing up during game time.

“A lot of working out,” Burgess said of his off-season. “We had guys here running 7-on-7’s by ourselves and stuff. Always working out, lifting, running in the mornings...Definitely [worked on] my pass protection. Worked on that a lot more and just trying to get stronger, get better.”

Burgess looks like someone you would not want to run into on the football field when you stand next to him, and most of the time defenders do not have to worry about that because Burgess is already past them streaking down the field.

Just a sophomore by eligibility standards, the game has already slowed down for Burgess, and his increased knowledge of the offense has only helped the young running back in pass protection, according to Purcell.

“[Just] Knowing the progressions, knowing where one-to-two is at, knowing when to get out and knowing when to stay in,” Purcell said. “One thing about it, he’s a smart kid and teaching smart kids you don’t have to have as many reps.”