Frontier Conference women’s basketball power rankings: Carroll falls as LC State claims top spot

Before that, they shot 25 percent in a loss at Rocky Mountain.

Carroll has shown it can shoot the ball this season, but it needs to find its touch before a skid turns into something bigger.

The Saints have plenty of shooters. Someone just needs to step up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Next up: vs. Montana Tech (2/5), at Lewis-Clark State (2/7)

4. Rocky Mountain (14-7, 5-5 Frontier)

It is debatable that Rocky Mountain could have been third in the rankings this week.

It did beat Carroll at home.

But, then, to stumble against Montana Western, where the Battlin’ Bears shot 40 percent from the field, is unacceptable.

Point guard Kloie Thatcher kept her team in it with 24 points and five 3-pointers.

If she and forward Markaela Francis both start scoring, this could be a dangerous team.

The problem is that they need to start winning on the road. Battlin’ Bears are 3-4 away from Billings.

Next up: vs. Providence (2/6), vs. Montana State Northern (2/8)

5. University of Providence (13-9, 4-6 Frontier)