Frontier Conference men's basketball power rankings: Can Lewis-Clark State be stopped?

The Frontier Conference is heating up as it rolls past the halfway point.

It’s hard to think of anything heating up in Montana during the month of February, but the top four teams are separated by only three games.

There is plenty of time for a turn around or a change of attitude to end the conference schedule, but like every year, nothing remains the same.

Anything can happen in the Frontier Conference.

As for the weather, I want to go where it is warm and the Frontier teams do, too. Remember, the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City is right around the corner.

1. Lewis-Clark State (21-1, 9-1 Frontier)

If you thought last year’s Lewis-Clark State’s team was good, this year’s might be even better.

The Warriors look unbeatable as they have won 12 straight games and most recently taking it to Providence in Great Falls with a 96-65 win.

In that game, center Trystan Bradley scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds while six players finished in double figures.