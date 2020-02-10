Former Carroll coach Mike Van Diest takes assistant job at NCAA D-II Mary

And while Bagnell can learn from Van Diest’s coaching resume, Van Diest is also eager to learn from his new head coach.

“There is always something to learn,” Van Diest said. “The longer you stay out of the game, the harder it is to get back in. This was the right time.”

Prior to Carroll, Van Diest was an assistant coach at the University of Wyoming, Northwestern University, and the University of Montana.

He also coached against Mary in 2003 and 2004, beating them twice.

Van Diest has six championship rings on his resume and has seen plenty of success, winning 84 percent of his games as a head coach and being inducted into the Carroll College athletics and NAIA Halls of Fame but now he is back to his true love, which is coaching position players.

“Heck, I only have to worry about two positions now,” Van Diest said.

But don’t think it’s his retirement gig. He takes his profession seriously.

“I’m back in the saddle,” Van Diest said with a smile. “I’m not looking to take it easy or ride off into the sunset. I want to get back to coaching like it was my first day at Carroll or at Wyoming.”

Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn

