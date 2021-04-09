Carroll's defense excelling at keeping opponents off the scoreboard, would currently hold tiebreaker

“Defense has played really well,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Bend but not break, they get inside the red zone and we stiffen up and create turnovers and create situations where they don’t get any points on the board. Hats off to the defensive side, they’ve done a great job.”

Carroll only featured two seniors on its defensive two-deep ahead of the Northern game, but six freshmen or redshirt freshmen. For Nurse, that youth only signals that his defense’s best games are somewhere in the future as these players -- many of them first-year starters -- grow up and gain experience.

“The most satisfying thing for us with this whole deal is a lot of these guys are first-year, full-time defensive starters,” Nurse said. “A lot of them have been special teams guys, but this is the first time as defensive starters. Guys are stepping to the plate and doing a great job accepting their role and keeping rolling. The beauty of all this, too, is we get all those guys back in the fall, as well. All we’re going to do is keep getting better each game.”

With just one -- and perhaps the most important -- game remaining on the Saints’ schedule, the difference between Carroll seeing its season end after just four games or the campaign extending into the postseason could very well come down to how well the defense plays.

“It’ll be a great contest on both sides, conference championship on the line,” Purcell said. “You gotta rise up. Big players play in big games and be at your best when your best is needed and we need that on Saturday.”

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

