Carroll women’s basketball looks to overcome shooting woes

“I don’t think (the team’s shooting woes are) indicative of the shooter who is taking (the shot),” Sayers said. “We have some great shooters, and I definitely think we are a better shooting team than what we are showing. When we are a little bit more organized and disciplined, the shots will fall.”

If Carroll is going to kick its shooting problems to the curb, its next opportunity will be against Montana Tech.

The Orediggers have had a hard time coming away with wins, having just one over their last nine attempts, but they have shown promise on defense.

Montana Tech sits third in the conference, allowing just 57.4 points per game and holding teams to 24 percent shooting.

“We lost against (Montana Western), but we played a lot better than we have in the first half,” senior forward Taylor Salonen said. “We are used to shooting here, so I think we will be good.”

No matter what the outcome is or how the Saints’ offense does on Wednesday night, Sayers and her players said there is no reason to panic.

Salonen has been through losing streaks before but now, as a senior, she knows it’s her responsibility to keep the team together.