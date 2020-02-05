Carroll women find shooting touch to take down Montana Tech

HELENA — The Carroll College women’s basketball team’s shooting woes are over.
It just needed a game at home against Montana Tech.
The Saints shot 44 percent from the field, their highest in four games, as they handled the Orediggers 63-44 on Wednesday night at the PE Center.
But Saints coach Rachelle Sayers wasn’t really eyeing a specific percentage for her players to shoot. Instead, she just wanted them to get into the flow of the offense.
“We were in good rhythm and that is the biggest key for us,” Sayers said. “It’s nothing to do with whether or not we have or don’t have good shooters; it has everything to do with our rhythm.”
It didn’t look like the Saints had just recently struggled to shoot the ball. They made five of their first six shots to start the game and leapt out to a 13-2 lead.
Junior point guard Jaidyn Lyman added a 3-pointer, and Carroll held onto a 16-point advantage.
“It’s amazing what your offense can look like when everybody is moving at the same pace and playing together,” Sayers said.
Montana Tech started to answer Carroll’s offense with just over three minutes left in the first quarter when junior Mollie Peoples came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer.
The Orediggers increased their momentum when Celestina Faletoi added a shot inside the paint, but the Saints still remained in control.
Although Carroll’s hot shooting subsided, turnovers kept Montana Tech from creeping closer.
Another shot by Faletoi was spoiled by an unassisted turnover by Hailey Crawford, and the Saints answered with a running bucket by Sienna Swannack.
Another turnover led to a jump shot by Jaidyn Lyman with 30 seconds left.
Turnovers have been a problem for the Orediggers this season. Thus far, they have committed an average of 16 per game with only Montana Western, Montana State University-Northern and Carroll in front of them for the most in the conference.
By halftime, they compiled 10 and trailed 37-28.
During the second half, Carroll held onto the lead by giving junior Christine Denny the ball.
“She is just a bad matchup for the opposition,” Sayers said.
And Denny showed exactly why.
Whether it was a jump shot just inside the 3-point line, a fadeaway that kissed off the glass or just an offensive putback, Denny exploited Montana Tech’s defense.
She tied her season-high 19 points, added 10 rebounds and made 8-of-13 shots.
The Orediggers tried to come back late in the second half with some buckets by their leading scorer Mesa King, but she was held to just five points, her lowest this season.
“She can run around free in our zone, but our kids had so much ball pressure and were so aggressive it was tough for them to find her,” Sayers said.
The Saints win puts them just a half game behind Frontier Conference leading Lewis-Clark State, who they travel to on Friday.
“All games are must wins at this point, you want to win every game, but we wanted to get back to playing the way we know how,” Sayers said. “For a lot of teams, it’s a long drive (to Lewis-Clark State) but we are looking forward to it. These players are excited that it’s just close enough to Spokane where friends and family can come and see them. It makes a difference.”
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn