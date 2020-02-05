Carroll women find shooting touch to take down Montana Tech

HELENA — The Carroll College women’s basketball team’s shooting woes are over.

It just needed a game at home against Montana Tech.

The Saints shot 44 percent from the field, their highest in four games, as they handled the Orediggers 63-44 on Wednesday night at the PE Center.

But Saints coach Rachelle Sayers wasn’t really eyeing a specific percentage for her players to shoot. Instead, she just wanted them to get into the flow of the offense.

“We were in good rhythm and that is the biggest key for us,” Sayers said. “It’s nothing to do with whether or not we have or don’t have good shooters; it has everything to do with our rhythm.”

It didn’t look like the Saints had just recently struggled to shoot the ball. They made five of their first six shots to start the game and leapt out to a 13-2 lead.

Junior point guard Jaidyn Lyman added a 3-pointer, and Carroll held onto a 16-point advantage.

“It’s amazing what your offense can look like when everybody is moving at the same pace and playing together,” Sayers said.