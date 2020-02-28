Carroll women blow past MSU-Northern, clinch a share of Frontier Conference title

HELENA — Carroll College sophomore guard Sienna Swannack smiled as she came out of the locker room.
She had finished with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds as the Saints steamrolled Montana State Northern 65-39 in their final regular season game.
It was Senior Night and a celebration of at least a share of their second consecutive Frontier Conference Regular Season Championship.
But there was no intent to steal the spotlight from her senior teammates as Taylor Salonen and Emerald Toth were honored after the game.
“No,” Swannack said. “No intent at all. I love them."
Swannack didn’t waste any time making an impact.
She first hit a mid-range jump shot, followed by two consecutive 3-pointers.
Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers said Swannack is getting over being sick from the last few games, as she was shooting just 36 percent from the field during that time.
Swannack added a third 3-pointer, and she was carrying the Saints offense on an 11-0 run midway through the first quarter.
“I just feel like I’m coming out of a slump,” said Swannack, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. “I haven’t had a good shooting game in awhile, but the emotions were running high from tonight's festivities. I felt confident and played for my seniors.”
Montana State Northern answered with scores by Kenya Lorton and Ryley Kehr, but the Saints held onto a 13-8 lead.
Other Carroll players began to get involved during the second quarter as Toth muscled her way inside for a score, followed by a layup by Jaidyn Lyman.
While the Saints held onto a 21-14 lead with about five minutes remaining until halftime, their typical scores were nowhere to be found.
Danielle Wagner couldn’t find her touch, missing all four of her 3-pointers in the first half, and Christine Denny made just one of her first four.
Swannack’s spotlight moved toward Northern as it slowly gained momentum and a 21-12 deficit slowly crept within as close as five points.
The Saints saw production from Swannack, who made 80 percent of her shots while the rest of the team shot a measly 21 percent (5-23).
“We were just stalled offensively as a group,” Sayers said. “We weren’t communicating and in sync.”
Despite the struggles, Carroll walked into the halftime break ahead 23-17.
Swannack’s successful shooting sparked her team in the second half.
Kamden Hilborn started the run with a 3-pointer in the corner.
Swannack got involved with another score and added a 3-pointer from the wing.
She added a fifth 3-pointer as the bench came to its feet.
“If they weren’t going to come put a hand up, I was just going to shoot it,” Swannack said.
While Swannack was a perfect 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point line, she said she isn’t a natural outside shooter. She came in making just 33 percent of her attempts.
“This summer, I really spent time working on my shot with Coach Sayers, getting confident and getting my rhythm down,” Swannack said. “It’s balance, rhythm and confidence.”
During the fourth quarter, Sayers made sure to recognize her two seniors, Salonen and Toth, by taking them out one at a time and meeting them with a big hug.
“Emerald gave up everything to come here, and you see the success she is having, and Taylor walked off a conference champion,” Sayers said. “It doesn’t get better than that.”
Now, the Saints will wait to see if they will have a first round Frontier Conference Tournament game early next week or if they get a first round bye.
To win the conference outright and clinch home court for the entire tournament, Montana Western would have to lose to Lewis-Clark State on Saturday.
It’ll be a game Carroll will keep its eye on.
"It’ll be exciting to see what happens,” Swannack said. “That would obviously change things.”
