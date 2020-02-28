Carroll women blow past MSU-Northern, clinch a share of Frontier Conference title

Swannack got involved with another score and added a 3-pointer from the wing.

She added a fifth 3-pointer as the bench came to its feet.

“If they weren’t going to come put a hand up, I was just going to shoot it,” Swannack said.

While Swannack was a perfect 5-for-5 from behind the 3-point line, she said she isn’t a natural outside shooter. She came in making just 33 percent of her attempts.

“This summer, I really spent time working on my shot with Coach Sayers, getting confident and getting my rhythm down,” Swannack said. “It’s balance, rhythm and confidence.”

During the fourth quarter, Sayers made sure to recognize her two seniors, Salonen and Toth, by taking them out one at a time and meeting them with a big hug.

“Emerald gave up everything to come here, and you see the success she is having, and Taylor walked off a conference champion,” Sayers said. “It doesn’t get better than that.”

Now, the Saints will wait to see if they will have a first round Frontier Conference Tournament game early next week or if they get a first round bye.