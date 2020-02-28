Carroll men's basketball comes back to defeat MSU-Northern to close out regular season

HELENA — Emotions were running all through the head of Carroll College senior guard Dane Warp.
On one hand, there was excitement.
On the other, Friday was the last regular season game he’d ever play at the PE Center.
And he didn’t want to spoil it.
So Warp watched as his team fought, not only for him but for momentum heading into the Frontier Conference Tournament.
The Saints battled back to take down Montana State Northern 61-57 to win their fifth win in six games.
“It was awesome because we didn’t quit,” Carrol coach Kurt Paulson said. “It was looking pretty bad at halftime.”
Warp came down from his Senior Day celebration before tip off and watched his team struggle.
No one except Ifeanyi Okeke was scoring.
He made his first four shots but the Saints trailed 13-12 with 12 minutes left in the first half.
“Yesterday I had a pretty poor performance so I knew I had to play smarter,” said Okeke, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. “It’s about how you bounce back.”
Minutes later Warp looked at the scoreboard and his team was trailing by nine points.
“The legs were a little tired but it’s no excise,” said Warp, who was sent off with 20 points. “We can’t come into any game slow or that’s what is going to happen.”
It also didn’t help that the Saints made 1-of-9 3-pointers.
Carroll pushed the game down to a three point advantage when Okeke scored inside but the Lights were shining brightly with confidence as they went into halftime with a 33-24 advantage.
Paulson knew he had to talk to his coaching staff and figure out a way to find some rhythm.
“We weren’t playing well and we are taking too many outside contested threes,” Paulson said. “But I just had a feeling the kids would hang in there.”
The Frontier Conference teams have a variety of style. The University of Providence likes to run, Carroll runs on occasion and Northern, well it likes to slow the ball down.
“Northern really limits your possessions,” Paulson said. “They want to keep the game in the 40s and 50s.”
But the Saints slowly started to chip away by getting inside with shots by Warp and Jovan Sljivancanin.
Paulson moved his team into a 1-3-1 zone to change things up, but the Lights’ 3-pointers forced them to scrap that plan.
Finally Warp ignited the crowd when Okeke found Warp with a 3-pointer.
On the next play, Warp found Dennis Flowers III where he converted a three-point play, giving the Saints a 51-50 lead with five minutes left and the Saints never looked back.
Of course, it was Warp that fit another shot with two minutes left and all that was left for Carroll to do was convert its free throws once the Lights were extending the game.
Carroll now will host Rocky Mountain College in the first round of the Frontier Conference on Tuesday.
While Warp had a great senior day, he knows his season isn’t finished.
“I”m excited for the last stretch here,” Warp said.
ECLIPSING 1,500 POINTS
In the second half, Warp got an offensive rebound and put a score back for his 1,500th career point and currently has 1,503 points which is 14th in school history.
“It’s a testament to the coaching staff putting me in good positions and I’ve played with some awesome teammates and great passers,” Warp said. “I just have tried to do my job ever since I got here.”
