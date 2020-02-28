Carroll men's basketball comes back to defeat MSU-Northern to close out regular season

“The legs were a little tired but it’s no excise,” said Warp, who was sent off with 20 points. “We can’t come into any game slow or that’s what is going to happen.”

It also didn’t help that the Saints made 1-of-9 3-pointers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Carroll pushed the game down to a three point advantage when Okeke scored inside but the Lights were shining brightly with confidence as they went into halftime with a 33-24 advantage.

Paulson knew he had to talk to his coaching staff and figure out a way to find some rhythm.

“We weren’t playing well and we are taking too many outside contested threes,” Paulson said. “But I just had a feeling the kids would hang in there.”

The Frontier Conference teams have a variety of style. The University of Providence likes to run, Carroll runs on occasion and Northern, well it likes to slow the ball down.

“Northern really limits your possessions,” Paulson said. “They want to keep the game in the 40s and 50s.”

But the Saints slowly started to chip away by getting inside with shots by Warp and Jovan Sljivancanin.