Carroll football still looking for consistency with offensive production

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater passed for just 54 yards and threw two interceptions against Eastern Oregon while completing just six of his 19 passes. He was sacked another three times in the defeat, running the total to 10 sacks in just two games.

“This is the first week we’ve had five consistent linemen for two days,” Purcell said. “It’s either ankles or whatever reason why, so I think consistency on the offensive line. Extending plays at the quarterback position. Just continue to work on the basics at the receiver position with all the young guys we have. It’s a team game, offense, defense, special teams, it’s everybody working together to make a positive outcome.”

While that lack of continuity in practice has not done the Saints any favors so far this season, the talent level this team possesses, particularly offensively, suggests Saturday’s game could be an outlier. Bridgewater did rack up 247 yards through the air and two touchdowns against Rocky Mountain two weeks ago and sophomore running back Matthew Burgess has rushed for at least 134 yards in each of the season’s first two games.

Still, it will take getting everyone on the same page and meshing together from an offensive standpoint to truly unlock this unit’s full potential.