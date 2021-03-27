Carroll football opens 2021 spring home slate with matchup against Montana State Northern

For Carroll, there is a new defensive coordinator in town now, and for Wes Nurse, he will be tasked with slowing down an offense that amassed 323 yards of offense against College of Idaho a couple weeks ago.

“Coach Nurse does a great job and the defense does a real good job of disguising coverages,” Purcell said. “What you see is not how it’s going to appear or it might appear that way and nobody will move. I’m excited about the matchup there to be able to see the big chess match with the route combinations and defensive schemes. You always want to take that quarterback off the first read and get to the second. You’d like to be able to get him moving out of the pocket with blitz tracks, keep him off-balance.”

Northern lost both of its top running backs from a season ago, but got 94 yards on 29 carries from junior Andrez Trahan-Proctor in the season-opener. Sophomore wide receiver Dorian Miles, a transfer from Kennesaw State, hauled in six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown against College of Idaho, while sophomore Jake Horner racked up 73 of his 93 receiving yards on one play.

Offensively, the Saints hope they can replicate some of last season’s offensive firepower in what will be their first home game of the spring season. Doing so against a Northern defensive unit that likes to pressure teams, however, might be a bit of a challenge.