Carroll College softball players file lawsuit alleging Title IX violations

Carroll College Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing, Chato Hazelbaker, said that the university was unable to comment on specific allegations because Carroll has not been served with the complaint.

Hazelbaker also said Carroll College retained an independent consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of its Athletic Department in 2019, which concluded the college was compliant with Title IX.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Carroll Athletic Director Charlie Gross was also contacted and did not comment for the same reasons.

The players have argued that every male student athlete participating in or on a Carroll athletic team, outside of the golf team, has a dedicated on-campus practice and playing facility. Male athletes also have priority use of the school’s facilities, and they don’t have to share facilities with city sponsored athletic programs, youth programs or general recreational use.

Softball was added to Carroll athletics before the 2015 season and has been played at Centennial Park, which is owned by the city of Helena. The court documents state that softball players are not allowed to use the city facilities outside of the schedule set by the city and have no space for extra individual practice outside of the designated team practice times.