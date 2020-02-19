Carroll College men’s basketball struggling to find consistency in final stretch

Now, as a senior, he gives the same message to the 11 underclassmen to whom he passes the torch.

“You win games and you lose games,” Warp said. “It’s a process. Even when I was a sophomore, we had really good teams and we lost games, but it’s about how you respond.“

The Saints will look to put their loss to Montana Tech behind them, but the road ahead doesn’t get easier. They return to Lewis-Clark State to avenge their shellacking of 27 points from two weeks ago.

The two teams meet on Saturday after Lewis-Clark State travels to Montana Tech, where it only won by eight points back in December.

That was the start of a 17-game winning streak that has propelled them to 25-1 on the season.

“They are so methodical and they never beat themselves,” Paulson said of Lewis-Clark State. “They are never out of control or force the issue. Everything is within their system. If you are not doing that in their system, then you don’t play.”

With three games left in the regular season, the next few weeks will determine who the committee decides to send to the NAIA National Tournament.

And the Saints know consistency will be needed.

“We did it last year but, right now, we are at a spot where we have to make our own outcome,” Paulson said. “We can’t be down because we lost one. We need to regroup and handle adversity.”

Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn

