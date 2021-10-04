Carroll athletics announces 2021 Hall of Fame inductees

HELENA — Carroll College Athletics is pleased to announce our 2021 Hall of Fame class as well as the Warren L. Nelson Award winners who will be honored on Saturday as a part of Homecoming Weekend.

It is a great honor for Carroll to be able to host this event this year after not being able to in 2020.

"We're really excited to be able to host the 2021 induction ceremony," Athletic Director Charlie Gross said. "We weren't able to have the event last year and this is always a very special event both for our alumni and our entire campus. It will be a wonderful celebration."

The weekend's events will include:

The Induction Breakfast, which will take place the morning of the ninth at 8:30 at the Great Northern.

The introduction of the 2021 inductees at half time of the football game. Tickets to the game can be purchased online.

Friday night socials at the PE Center for the 2010 football team and the 1979-80 women's basketball team. The football team social will start at 7 and the women's basketball social will start at 6.

Now let's meet our 2021 Hall of Fame inductees and Warren L. Nelson Award winner: