An Unconventional One-and-Done: Carroll's Emerald Toth gave up Division I basketball in favor of academics

While Salonen and fellow forward Christine Denny have been finishing games together, playing them together for an entire game was a difficult feat.

“One of them would probably get into foul trouble or get tired where we had no one to replace them with,” Sayers said. “It was a better situation to put Emerald in there. It was an easy transition. She is a smart player, a really good post defender and understands the game.”

Salonen said she has no problem returning as that first player off bench and welcomes not only her low post presence but her value as a great teammate.

“She is always so supportive, and everyone has connected with her so easily,” Salonen said. “Whether it is talking me through a play or whatever, she is the first one to come over to help.”

ONE AND DONE

Toth’s short career at Carroll is coming to an end.

Her four years of eligibility to play basketball will be over after this season.

But as she looks back on the year with the Saints, successes on the court and new friends made, she got exactly what she wanted.