'Stone-faced assassin': Kalispell infielder Ethan Diede helps push Lakers past Glacier Twins

MISSOULA — Among the Kalispell Lakers, infielder Ethan Diede has a nickname.
“We joke and call him the stone-faced assassin, that’s just kind of his personality," Kalispell manager Ryan Malmin said following the Lakers' 10-4 rain-shortened win over the Glacier Twins. "He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low."
With the Lakers trailing by a run entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Diede proved why. Though the Missoula Mavericks Memorial tournament would eventually be cut short following an order by the Missoula City-County Health Department, Diede did provide a highlight for the day.
Already having struck out in his first two at-bats, Diede smacked a two-run triple to give the Lakers a 5-4 lead. They never trailed again, though the game was ended early due to a torrential cloudburst that soaked the field.
The tournament was then canceled about an hour later.
“I was just thinking, make an adjustment, drive the ball to right-center, see what I could do," Diede said of his hit.
He added: “We were pretty flat in the dugout all game and we finally picked it up. One hit led to the next, one walk led to the next and big things happened.”
Kalispell finished with nine hits for the game, while Glacier had eight. Luke Halland added two hits and recorded three RBIs for the Lakers, who are now 13-3 on the season.
Ben Corrivou also drove in two runs on two hits and had one of the game's two extra-base bits, a double. Diede's triple was the other.
Steven Andrachick, Mason Peters and Cade Morgan each had a pair of hits for the Twins. Zach Veneman took the loss for the Twins, going 4.1 innings and allowing nine runs on seven hits while striking out seven.
Jack Corrivou was the winning pitcher, going the full five innings and allowing just two earned runs on seven hits. He also had three strikeouts and six walks.
"Give Jack (Corrivou) credit, he kept us in the ball game for those five innings … but the kids did a good job coming back and answering two of their three innings where they scored runs," Malmin said. "It was good to see them get stronger each time through the lineup.”
Diede, though, was just the spark the Lakers needed.
“He’s had a good year," Malmin said. "He’s had some quality at-bats and he swings with a lot of pop, so we have a lot of confidence in him and I think ... that focus and intent that he puts in has really paid off in games and stuff."
Diede has been pretty busy this summer, too. A tight end for Kalispell Glacier's football team, he has been putting in three days of football workouts a week as the weight room is now open for Wolfpack student-athletes.
While early-morning baseball practice sometimes will take precedence, he has the ability, like many American Legion baseball players, to balance multiple sports. Malmin also works closely with other high school coaches in Kalispell to balance the player's needs and workload.
How he approaches both games is a little different, though the soon-to-be Wolfpack senior also sees the similarities.
“Baseball is such a mental game, you have to be mentally tough and football is such a physical game, where you have to be physically tough," Diede said. "To me there’s not much of a difference, it’s toughness, you know?"
Toughness is certainly a characteristic the Lakers' infielder has, though his eye for the ball is not all that bad either.
"He's got a quiet confidence and yet he’s a competitor that works one pitch at a time and believes in his preparation," Malmin said. "He’s a fun kid to coach and he’s a sponge. He’s always willing to work on the little things to make himself better and make his teammates better. It’s been fun to see him grow.”
Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or shoot him an email at Jordan.Hansen@406mtsports.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!