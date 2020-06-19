'Stone-faced assassin': Kalispell infielder Ethan Diede helps push Lakers past Glacier Twins

Kalispell finished with nine hits for the game, while Glacier had eight. Luke Halland added two hits and recorded three RBIs for the Lakers, who are now 13-3 on the season.

Ben Corrivou also drove in two runs on two hits and had one of the game's two extra-base bits, a double. Diede's triple was the other.

Steven Andrachick, Mason Peters and Cade Morgan each had a pair of hits for the Twins. Zach Veneman took the loss for the Twins, going 4.1 innings and allowing nine runs on seven hits while striking out seven.

Jack Corrivou was the winning pitcher, going the full five innings and allowing just two earned runs on seven hits. He also had three strikeouts and six walks.

"Give Jack (Corrivou) credit, he kept us in the ball game for those five innings … but the kids did a good job coming back and answering two of their three innings where they scored runs," Malmin said. "It was good to see them get stronger each time through the lineup.”

Diede, though, was just the spark the Lakers needed.

“He’s had a good year," Malmin said. "He’s had some quality at-bats and he swings with a lot of pop, so we have a lot of confidence in him and I think ... that focus and intent that he puts in has really paid off in games and stuff."