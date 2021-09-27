 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wolf Creek - $850,000

Beautiful mountain property in Montana on 80 acres. Enjoy summer evenings on the new deck or screened-in space as you watch the wildlife. Great meadow and room for horses to roam. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is off -the-grid with generators,, propane, and spring water. This is a one-of-a-kind property. Don't miss it.

