4 Bedroom Home in Wolf Creek - $1,144,900

A perfect rustic Montana dream home nestled on 20 acres in the beautiful mountains minutes from the Missouri River. Built and owned by well-known Frontier Builders, this one-of-a-kind mountain escape is full of high quality details and an artist's eye for design and comfort. The granite is from Peru, Italy and BrazilTile is from Mexico.A gorgeous front porch overlooking Lyon's Creek (great fishing as well) Complete with a barn for horses and space for animals to roam. Minutes from blue ribbon trout fishing on the Missouri River. Minutes from Holter, Hauser and Canyon Ferry Lakes. Located on the entrance to excellent hunting grounds. Only 25 mins from Helena.