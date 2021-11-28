4 Bedroom Home in Townsend - $699,999

Beautiful Canyon Ferry Lake views from the front yard of this exquisite property designed to impress. You'll enjoy the open floor main level with two bedrooms sharing one bath on one side of the home, with living areas in the central area, and a stunning master bedroom with ensuite, with a separate shower, a dual vanity sink, and a nice soaking tub. Vaulted ceilings and french dormer windows in the living room area flood the area with natural light. Downstairs, you will have a blank canvas to fit your taste and future needs. Don't miss this fantastic property close to Bozeman, Helena and Townsend. 1.33 acres, with great landscaping and a fenced back yard. Open House on Sunday, November 28 1-3PM. One of the Listing Agents is related to seller. Listed by Ryan Stavnes and Neva DeBorde Howe