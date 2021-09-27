4 Bedroom Home in Townsend - $420,000

This 4 bed 2 bath Townsend home offers single level living with spectacular views of Canyon Ferry Lake, Mount Baldy & the Elkhorn Mountain range. Elk graze right out the back door with access to public land. An underground sprinkler system keeps the large mature yard watered with a complete play gym set, sandbox & fire pit. All together approximately 4 acres including leased horse pasture completely fenced with water to the site, a barn, a storage shed & corrals. The huge 28' x 30' shop is set up for work and/or play with a metal roof & included hot tub. The home's roof was installed in 2020, while the kitchen appliances are newer. The central air conditioning is ready for the season. Rural living centrally located between Helena & Bozeman only 10 minutes from Townsend.