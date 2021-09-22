Lots of updates in this spacious home in Townsend's historic district. Remodeled originally 1965, & updated with lots of ''new'' 2006-2017. Remodeled kitchen features new cabinets & solid-surface countertops. Brick fireplace, wood-burning insert. Double pane windows. Lovely staircase to upper level bedrooms, bath, walk-in closets. New roof, updated wiring with new service panel. New plumbing from street to house with mostly all new pipes inside home. Attic space re-insulated. New sidewalk to front steps. Lots of backyard space, 5 off-street parking spaces. Townsend, situated between the Big Belt & the Elkhorn Mountain Ranges, is a sportsman's paradise, located where the Missouri River enters into Canyon Ferry Lake, & close proximity to major trout streams. Price Reduced from past listing!
4 Bedroom Home in Townsend - $239,341
